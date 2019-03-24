Children's Center annual chili chowder challenge held in Augusta

The Children's Center in Augusta held their 18th annual Chili Chowder Challenge Saturday.

We're told the event is the biggest, longest lasting, and most often imitated chili and chowder challenge in the state.

Over 850 people were there to vote for their favorite chili and chowders from 14 local restaurants and caterers.

We're told over $33,000 was raised for the Center which helps fund programs for kids with developmental disabilities.

For more information on the Children's Center visit: https://www.thechildrenscentre.org.im/