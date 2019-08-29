Childcare program in Blue Hill closing

A childcare program in Blue Hill will close its doors next month.

Officials at Down East Family YMCA, which runs the program, say it's because of significant operating losses.

Eight people work there.

They've been offered positions at their other childcare centers in Ellsworth.

Down East YMCA’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Farragher says the center will be closed on September 13th.

“The decision to do this in September was a decision made because we weren’t seeing any changes in the demographics. In September there’s greater opportunities to get into other childcares, there’s greater opportunities for job change, and so, that’s why we’ve decided to make the decision in September,” Farragher explained.

Farragher says they hope to use the childcare facility as an after-school drop in site for kids in Grades 3 and up.

Their goal is to get that going in the next few months.