Child who fell into Friendship pool passes away

A 14-month-old boy who fell into a pool in Friendship earlier this month has died, according to public safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Marshall "Rocco" Perfetto died Friday, according to McCausland.

The boy fell in to the pool on Jan. 7. Family members were performing CPR on the child when first responders arrived.

Maine State Police are now investigating the case, which is protocol for deaths of all children younger than 3.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro.