Child welfare focus of conference in Bangor

Child welfare has been a hot topic with state lawmakers in recent months following the deaths of two young girls who endured months of abuse.

It was also the subject of an annual conference in Bangor Thursday.

As Alyssa Thurlow reports, those in attendance were asking "Who Speaks for the Child?"

"There cannot be enough emphasis placed on the welfare of children which is why we think it's so important just to keep this conference going,” explained Ron Gastia, retired police chief and organizer of the Maine Child Welfare Conference.

Social workers, police, and representatives from agencies all across the state were in Bangor for the 25th annual Maine Child Welfare Conference.

"We spend a lot of our time looking at, how do we screen? How do evaluate? How do we prevent? It's common from Maine to Texas to California,” explained Dr. Christopher Greeley of Texas Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Christopher Greeley, Chief of the Section of Public Health Pediatrics at Texas Children's Hospital gave the keynote address.

The topic? Abusive Head Trauma: The Controversy.

Greeley says child abuse and neglect happens everywhere, and one of the key reasons for that is the amount of stress that a parent or guardian can be under which causes them to lash out.

"If they don't have a community that can help them, or somewhere they can turn to, then maybe they reach a certain point where they act out of frustration and injure their child, and it's not because the people are bad,” said Greeley. “The circumstances are tragic."

That's why he believes prevention and education within our communities is so important.

"If you see something, it's important to intervene and help but, going even further upstream so that families don't reach a crisis point would be the ideal goal,” Greeley explained.

The theme of this year's conference overall? Who Speaks for the Child?

Organizers say it's critical to be able to recognize those parents and guardians who are struggling, and those children who may be at risk?

"If a child is in danger and they can't speak for themselves or when a child is involved in a custody battle with parents, who speaks for that child? It's usually the Department of Health and Human Services, and the courts are telling the children what to do and the parents what to do but, somebody has to speak for that child, and express the views of the child,” said Gastia.

Overall, they hope this conference inspires those in attendance to take what they learn, and use it for the best interest of children.

