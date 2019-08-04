Child rescued after fall down embankment near Moxie Falls

A 10-year-old fell down an embankment near Moxie Falls in West Forks Saturday and had to be rescued.

According to the West Forks Volunteer Fire Department, crews climbed down the embankment to assist and check the patient for injuries.

The 10-year-old was stabilized and placed on a backboard and put in a basket.

Crews then were able to get the patient back up the embankment.

Once at the top, the patient was flown to the hospital.

Crews also treated a man who cut the bottom of his foot while trying to help the 10-year-old.

