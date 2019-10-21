Child endangerment charge could change in Maine

We've recently reported on several cases of children being harmed by the drugs their parents are accused of using.

The parents are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Right now, that's a Class D Crime. A misdemeanor. But, that could change.

"LD 44 was basically a technical fix put forward by the Criminal Law Advisory Commission."

State Representative Charlotte Warren is the House Chair of the commission and says they take a look at the criminal statutes and essentially make revisions as needed.

"Specifically, maybe we passed a new law and that maybe put something in conflict with something else."

Endangering the welfare of a child is currently a Class D crime. A misdemeanor. But that has a good chance of changing if LD 44 is funded by the Appropriations Committee. It would become a Class C crime.

"The vote was handled unanimously by both the House and the Senate."

Warren says the bill still has a way to go before it's enacted.

"The fiscal note over a two year period came out to about $150,000. When it got to the table, the appropriations table, the one I like to refer to as the checkbook committee of the legislature, it didn't make it past that hurdle."

Warren says it will be looked at again next year.

We spoke to Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch who can't comment on any pending cases. She says current law was written at a time when a child being exposed to drugs wouldn't have been anticipated.

"Really, children have become collateral consequences sometimes in their parent's addiction. So whether or not drugs are left out, children are exposed to them that way or not, or whether or not they ingest them, it really puts everybody on notice that children really deserve to be protected."

Lynch says the change is important because of who it protects.

"It enhances a prosecutor's ability to truly protect the most vulnerable."

If LD 44 is funded, it will become a law 90 days after the session is over. If not, the bill will die and will have to go through the process again.

The bill includes four other changes to criminal statutes.

