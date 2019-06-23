Chief Bowden retires after 39 years

Family and friends come together to celebrate a well-deserved retirement for a local fire chief.

Chief Bowden served his community in the fire department for 39 years, alongside friends and much of his family.

He spent all his years working at the Bucksport Fire Department.

With so many family members who also work for the same department, he will always remain close to the community.

“It’s a community event, it’s been a family event,” says Craig Bowden, the retired Chief. “We’re not just involved in the fire service We’re little league coaches and softball coaches and soccer, and boy scouts. It’s important to be a part of the community and I’ve gotten more out of it than I’ve given I think.”

Although he’s retired, he says he will still be on call and never far from his family.

