Chick-fil-A is selling fish sandwiches for Lent

Chick-fil-A is now serving fish in honor of Lent.

The sandwich will be available during Lent at select Chick-fil-A locations.(Source: Mike Mozart/MGN)

The restaurant chain began selling its Fish Sandwich on March 6, which is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, the six-week-period before Easter during which some Christians abstain from certain foods and activities.

Chick-fil-A introduced the sandwich as a seasonal item in 2016, according to USA Today. It will be available this year at select locations from March 6 to April 20, the day before Easter.

The chain is also offering the Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed 2- and 3-count fish entrées and meals – served with Waffle Potato Fries.

You can check the company’s website to see if a location near you is offering the seasonal items.

