Chestnut trees to be grown in Orono

An orchard of American chestnut trees is being planted in Orono.

Billions of the trees were wiped out by an invasive fungus in the early 20th century.

Members of the Orono Land Trust are working to plant seedlings in a cleared area of forest.

Blight-resistant trees have been developed by scientists working with the American Chestnut Foundation.

Once the modified trees have approval from the USDA and FDA, they will be added to the orchard.

"We will mix those genomic trees in the next one to two years in this orchard." says Bucky Owen, a member and former board chair of the Orono Land Trust. "About one quarter of the offspring will be resistant, and we can actually do a single assay on a leaf of a seedling that's only six inches high and determine whether it has the gene or not."

The blight resistant trees will then be propagated around the state for future generations to enjoy.