Chesterville German Shepard found over 50 miles away after being lost for over a year

After nearly 14 months of searching, a Chesterville dog has been found.

It took a relentless effort from her owners and from volunteers around the state to get Shyla, a 4-year-old German Shepard, home.

"It was turkey hunting season," said owner Cindy Ross, about a fateful day in May of last year. "Gun fire went off -- she got startled and ran into the woods."

This was the first time Shyla had ever run away.

Ross was determined to find her.

Due in large part to help from the Maine Lost Dog Recovery group, Shyla had reportedly been sighted from Pittsfield to China to Rangeley, and settled in Oquossoc, a village in Rangeley, for a good part of the time.

"The camp that she was spotted at down on Route 17, there was evidence of her sleeping on the beds in one of the camps, like her fur was all over the place," said Rangeley Animal Control Officer Lisa Symes.

After Maine Lost Dog Recovery lent a trap, and food was put out for about three weeks next to the camp, they decided to go for it.

The camp belongs to Matt Palmer, who helped to catch Shyla.

"The dog came into the trap right here," said Palmer, describing the scene next to his camp. "We had it locked up, and as soon as she stepped on that switch plate, down it went. John was in the area. He came right over to my place, got me out of bed, and said, 'We've got a dog.' It was amazing."

Ross says that Shyla is back to her old self around their house, and Shyla still follows her around everywhere.

"It's very emotional," said Ross. "Sometimes I have to pinch myself. I find myself breaking out in tears of joy quite often. It was a long road, and I'm very happy to have her back with my family."

Shyla didn't lose any weight and is remarkably healthy.

Ross says that she's so grateful for everyone across the state that volunteered their time and effort to helping get Shyla home, especially Maine Lost Dog Recovery and the folks in Rangeley.

"The fact that she's in such good shape, it gives people hope," said Symes. "Those people that have missing dogs that have been missing for a while, gives them hope that they're going to find their dog."