Cherryfield animal shelter working to meet the need of Washington Co. pets

An animal shelter in Cherryfield is working to meet the need of pets in Washington County and growing to support that mission.

Since 1984, the ARK has been committed to providing compassionate care and placement of homeless animals, alleviating overpopulation of companion animals by promoting low cost spay/neuter programs, and promoting and improving the welfare of all animals through community outreach and education. The Ark is a nonprofit IRS 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the care of homeless, unwanted, or displaced animals. As a no-kill shelter, The Ark does not euthanize unless a serious medical or behavioral problem exists.

Shelter staff are currently working on a building proposal for the structure of a new shelter in 2020. It will be on the current property.

In the season of giving, Maine Pet and Aquarium in Ellsworth is putting up a Pet Angel Tree in support of the shelter. Go in, choose a tag off the tree for one of The Ark pets, purchase the item from Maine Pet and they will deliver it to the The Ark.

The Ark also has a tree in the lobby with some animal tags on it, all looking for Secret Santas.

The Ark is always in need of donations and volunteers. To find out more, you can call 546-3484 or visit www.thearkpets.org. You can also check out the Facebook page: The Ark Animal Shelter. Shelter hours are Tuesday and Saturday 12 – 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 12 – 4 p.m. The Ark is closed Sunday and Monday.