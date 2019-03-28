Check your tickets: $150K Powerball ticket, dozens of others worth hundreds, sold in Maine

Check your Powerball tickets! Though no one in Maine won the latest Powerball jackpot, one ticket sold in Maine is worth a nice chunk of change and nearly two dozen others are worth several hundred dollars.

A single ticket sold for Wednesday's drawing is worth $150,000, Maine Lottery officials said Thursday morning. The ticket was sold at the Pine Tree Country Store in Kittery.

Numbers for the March 27 Powerball drawing were 44-62-20-37-16 and the red ball number was 12.

A ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday night for the $768.4 million jackpot, Wisconsin Lottery officials said.

According to Powerball, 20 tickets in Maine matched four of the numbers or three numbers and the Powerball, meaning those tickets are worth at least $100 each. The tickets could be worth more depending on if the player paid for a PowerPlay, which multiplies the winnings.

With the win, Powerball's jackpot resets to an estimated $40 million.