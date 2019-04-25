Check your mailbox: You may have thousands in unclaimed money

Make sure to check your mail: Mainers with more than $1,000 in unclaimed money or property should be getting a notice soon, the Office of the State Treasurer announced Thursday.

The office holds more than $246 million in unclaimed property. The list can be searched anytime online.

"If you do not receive a letter from my office, you may still have property," Treasurer Henry Beck said in a news release. "Letters were sent to select individuals with accounts that hold $1,000 or more, as well as to any individuals with stock we are holding.”

Third parties, such as former employers, banks and other companies, are required to give unclaimed money to the state after a certain period of time. The state compiles that information onto Maine's unclaimed property list.

A national search can be made at missingmoney.com.

The Treasury returned more than $18 million in unclaimed property to Mainers in the last fiscal year, setting a new record.