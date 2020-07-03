Check your local regulations before setting off fireworks

A lot of people are excited to celebrate the fourth of July with private firework shows.

But it's important to check local regulations first.

The City of Bangor prohibits the use or sale of fireworks without a permit.

If you're caught you could face a fine of up to 1000 dollars.

Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police says popping off a few fireworks isn't worth the fine you'll get.

"You gotta remember that nine times out of ten when we get a call to respond to fireworks or what people think are gunshots it's usually your neighbors calling. There's a pretty good chance that somebody in your neighborhood will call us and ask us to investigate that."

Bangor police ask everyone to celebrate safely this weekend.