Chase ends when driver crashes into Otisfield store

Bolsters Mills Country Store in Otisfield is closed for repairs after a truck crashed into the building late Wednesday night, according to John Bisnette, the owner of the store.

Bisnette said the truck was involved in a police chase that ended when it crashed into his store around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. He said it caused about $80,000 in damage.

The chase started with a report of a suspicious pickup truck at the Big Apple store in Raymond, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the driver of the truck, Zachary Mercier, 31, appeared impaired and drove off.

Deputies chased Mercier into Otisfield, where he drove over spike mats put down by a state trooper. The spike mats punctured three of the four tires on Mercier's pickup truck. He kept driving, but crashed into Bolsters Mills Country Store when he tried to make a turn, according to officials.

Deputies said Mercier was not cooperative and they used a stun gun when taking him into custody. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries related to the crash and possible drug-related issues, according to deputies.

"Someone had a little trouble making a left turn early this morning, and decided to just drive through our front door instead," the store posted on Facebook about the incident. "Needless to say...we will be closed for a few days for repairs!"

The owner said he is devastated and a crash will impact the entire community. He said his six employees are now out of the job for the next few weeks.