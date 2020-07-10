Charlie Howard Memorial this Sunday features Maine CDC Dir.

The annual Charlie Howard Memorial Service this Sunday will include remarks from the director of the Maine CDC.

Dr. Nirav Shah will be a part of the virtual ceremony.

It starts at 10 a.m. and will be held through Zoom.

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor is hosting it. They say Dr. Shah will provide reflection on living in a time of uncertainty while acknowledging grief, fear and hope.

Charlie Howard was killed in Bangor in 1984 because he was gay.

If you'd like to be a part of the service, you can join by phone by dialing (929) 205-6099, use meeting code 840-4082-1350 and password 159017.

