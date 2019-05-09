Charleston family receives new driveway thanks to generous company

There's a brand new driveway laid down for a special young girl in Charleston.

We first told you about Madilyn Tatlock and her family back in March.

Madilyn has muscular dystrophy.

Her mother, Amy, had commented on a Facebook post made by Gordon Contracting and from there a random act of kindness ensued.

Thursday, the company paved a new driveway so that Madilyn could have easier access in and out of her home.

Amy Tatlock, Madilyn's mom says, "Madilyn, even surfaces are easier for her so she's not falling. It means the world to us, I can't even explain what it means to us. My heart is overwhelmed with emotion just knowing so many people and businesses contributed to it. It's unbelievable."

Sargent Materials, JIMAR Construction Products and Hopking Paving donated a lot of the materials to make the project happen.

Gordon Contracting will be back to the house to create a ramp and an install a chair lift for the family as well.