Charleston elves create new ride for Santa's visit to town

Charleston residents might want to be on their best behavior Saturday.

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Santa's helper, Brian Hanson says, "This is our Santa ride. We started it back in '09, and this will be our 11th year."

The local fire department graciously escorts the big guy around town.

Hanson says, "It takes usually about four hours. But we hit every road, all 32 miles, and we go house to house and hand out gifts to the kids."

Since Santa's real sleigh remains in the shop before his big ride on Christmas Eve, he's had to use other modes of transportation to get around town.

Hanson says, "Santa's been on top of either a fire truck, the back of a pick-up truck, on a trailer."

The firefighters in Charleston decided it was time Santa had a brand new sleigh just for his ride in Charleston.

Hanson says, "It seats four. It's a real nice sleigh. Its got all the lights, all the lettering. It's going to be really nice, really comfortable, heated."

These first responders say the work was worth it.

Hanson says, "It's great. It's fun. The excitement you see from the kids is just overwhelming."

This sleigh will be pulled by horsepower as Santa's reindeer need all their rest before the big night.

And since Santa's got such a nice ride, he's even bringing along Mrs. Claus this year.

Hanson says, "Its going to be nice. It will allow the kids to to actually get up and sit with Santa, get pictures. In years past, on top of a fire truck you can't do that. So, this will be a really great year."