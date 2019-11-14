Charleston Church congregation spreading warmth through donations

Folks that attend the Charleston Church are helping to keep others warm.

They're keeping kids cozy this winter, with deliveries of outerwear to schools around the region.

They're working with 29 schools.

And they have more than 450 coats to deliver to younger students.

Children's Pastor Mariah Faunce told us, "Our church every week in October had a coat drive. So they collected brand new coats so our church members would bring them in every Sunday. There are so many children with so many needs, and one of them being winter coats through our long Maine winters. So our goal is to give them all a brand new winter coat."

Organizers say if your child is in need, you should reach out to the administration at your school.