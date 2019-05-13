Charity softball returns to Belfast this Sunday

There's a big game in Belfast this weekend...

It's the 3rd Annual Maine Warden Service versus Belfast Area High School Charity Softball Game.

The wardens take on Belfast baseball and softball players on the diamond with proceeds from the game going to Maine Operation Game Thief and Make a Wish Maine.

We stopped by practice Monday afternoon and found that confidence levels were high... for the younger squad...

"Pretty obvious who is going to win," said Senior Gia Devila. "Nothing to be nervous about."

"I played last year and it was pretty good competition," added Senior Maya Cunningham. "We all had a lot of fun."

"We are in pretty good shape, but I think our flaw is that we only play once a year," said Game Warden Josh Beal. "So, certainly there are some guys that are limping and need to stretch out a little extra after the game for sure."

The game will be this Sunday May 19th at Walsh Field in Belfast at 1 in the afternoon. There will be concessions as well, again, all proceeds go to charity.

