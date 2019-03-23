Charity hockey game to be played in Brewer Saturday

A charity hockey game Saturday, March 23rd will bring together two teams that will hit the ice to 'Drop the Puck on Muscular Dystrophy.'

The Penobscot Ice Area in Brewer is hosting the game.

The Hero's Hockey Cub and the Maine Air Guard Hockey Club will hit the ice this afternoon at 3:20 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

All money raised will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Maine.

The game is in memory of Tom Mousseau.