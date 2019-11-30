Charity cornhole tournament to support Maine Veterans Project

Maine Veterans Project is teaming up with Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company to host the 2nd annual “Cornhole for a Cause” tournament on Saturday, December 7 at Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company in Brewer.

This year they are limiting teams to the first 30 teams of 2.

Entry is $40 per team with 100% of the entry fee is staying local and going directly to Maine Veterans Project.

Entry will include 1 drink ticket for each team member and guarantee at least one official game in the tournament.

You can sign up in person at the tasting room at 34 Abbott Street in Brewer, Wednesday-Friday 4- 8 p.m., Saturday 12- 8 p.m. or Sunday 12- 4 p.m.

Geaghan's will also be donating $1 for each pint sold directly to Maine Veterans Project and there will be a silent auction and other fundraising opportunities.

If cornhole is not your jam, do not shave off the "No-Shave November" mustache yet! With a $5 entry - they are going to be having a "Best Mustache" contest as voted on by the contestants!

Last year they were able to raise over $3,000 for Maine Veterans Project.

