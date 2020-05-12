Charges pending against driver who led officers on high speed chase, police say

Officials with the Bangor Police Department say charges are pending against a driver who slammed into two other vehicles Monday night after leading police on a high-speed chase that started in Hermon.

45-year-old Richard Ferrill, a Bangor area transient, is accused of stealing an SUV from a business on Route 2 in Hermon late Monday afternoon.

As he crossed the city line into Bangor, deputies called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Police say Ferrill was speeding when drove down Outer Hammond Street and turned onto Odlin Road around 5 o'clock.

He continued on to Maine Avenue.

When he tried to pass a car, he hit another SUV in the oncoming lane.

According to police reports, Ferrill then rear-ended another car so hard that it caused that car to spin around.

Ferrill crashed into a tree on the opposite side of the road.

We're told both Ferrill and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital. The third driver was not.

Police say Ferrill's injuries are serious and he remains in the hospital.