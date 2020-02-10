Charges dropped against Maine school bus driver accused of OUI

Authorities have dropped charges against a Biddeford school bus driver accused of driving under the influence last year.

Police said that charges against Richard Tanguay, 68, of Biddeford, were dropped because tests found no traces of alcohol in his blood.

Tanguay was driving a bus with Biddeford High School students returning from a field hockey game when he was stopped on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough in November.

Police said a trooper noticed Tanguay was speeding, failed to use his signal and failed to stay in one lane.

The trooper stopped the bus, and Tanguay was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, officials said at the time.