Charges dropped against Kingfield woman in deadly car crash

Charges have been dismissed against a Kingfield woman, accused of driving drunk during a deadly crash because prosecutors want to investigate more evidence.

31-year old Danielle Larochelle was charged with manslaughter and criminal OUI. The charges were dismissed last week, one day before jury selection was set to begin for her trial.

The Deputy District Attorney says the case against Larochelle could be pursued, again, after the investigation is complete.

Authorities say she was driving when one of three passengers was killed last July in Kingfield.

The car ran off the road, hit some trees and spun around.

Larochelle told police she was trying to avoid a deer.

Police say Larochelle's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving.

