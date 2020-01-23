Charges dismissed against man who fought fire crews, wife still faces arson charge

Charges have been dismissed against the husband of a woman accused of setting the couple's Bucksport home on fire in November.

61-year-old Timothy Jerome was arrested the night of the fire when he repeatedly tried to go back into the home while fire crews were trying to do their job.

He was charged with refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing government administration but prosecutors say Jerome was not acting with criminal intent.

His wife, 56-year-old Aza Jerome-Vasylyk is charged with arson.

She was arrested after being the subject of a multiple day search.

Authorities say the fire started in an outbuilding and spread to the home.

Court documents state her husband told police she has mental health issues and has refused to take her medications recently.

Jerome-Vasylyk is free on bail and due back in court in March

