Charges dismissed against Princeton man who had been accused of fire

Charges against a Princeton man who had been accused of arson have been dropped.

35-year-old Mark Roussel was released from jail Tuesday night.

He was accused of setting fire to a Hampden home last Monday night.

He was also accused of sexual assault.

Both charges have been dismissed.

Investigators continue to work to identify who set the fire that destroyed a house on Main Road South.

According to court documents, surveillance from a neighboring house shows a man tossing a flaming object toward the house.