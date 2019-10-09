Charges dismissed against Princeton man who had been accused of fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) Charges against a Princeton man who had been accused of arson have been dropped.
35-year-old Mark Roussel was released from jail Tuesday night.
He was accused of setting fire to a Hampden home last Monday night.
He was also accused of sexual assault.
Both charges have been dismissed.
Investigators continue to work to identify who set the fire that destroyed a house on Main Road South.
According to court documents, surveillance from a neighboring house shows a man tossing a flaming object toward the house.