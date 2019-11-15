Charges dismissed against Orland man

Multiple charges that had been filed against an Orland man have been dismissed.

Last month, the district attorney's office closed the case against 32-year-old Bryce Babson saying they did not have enough evidence to prosecute the man.

Babson had been accused of crimes including gross sexual assault, domestic violence assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was also charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and obstructing the reporting of a crime, but now those charges are not being pursued by prosecutors.

