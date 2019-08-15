Charge dropped against teenager accused of threatening Mount View HS

A former Mount View High School student accused of threatening the school has completed a community service program.

In exchange, a charge of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon against him has been dropped.

19-year-old Kevin Randall of Knox was arrested last summer.

Police say they identified Randall as the one who posted a photo of a gun on social media and wrote a threat directed toward the school.

The District Attorney's office says Randall recently finished the Restorative Justice program.

He worked with the school and other agencies to do community service work and speak publicly to people about what happened.

Randall also took part in counseling.