Charcoal grill likely sparked house fire

A charcoal grill used on a wooden porch likely caused a fire that destroyed a home in Yarmouth.

Authorities say the family had been grilling with charcoal briquettes on their deck before the house caught fire Friday night.

Fire Chief Michael Robitaille tells the Portland Press Herald that the occupants, a mother and daughter, escaped the home, uninjured. He says the home is a total loss.

Robitaille says grills should not be used on a deck or a porch. He says, "They're not meant to be there, and they're too close to combustibles."