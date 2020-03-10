Changing habitats to stop the spread of illness

Habits are hard to make and break and when it comes to protection from an illness like the Coronavirus, medical experts say washing hands and not touching our faces are on the top of the list.

But starting or stopping is hard to do. That's because these behaviors are ingrained in us.

Doctor David Prescott says they're programmed in our brains- sort of like auto-pilot.

The question is - how can we change habits when it means protecting ourselves?

Dr. Prescott says saying it out loud or vocalizing what we want to do differently is helpful.

Also, regard it as a positive behavior.

He says we can even help each other out.

Dr. David Prescott, a psychologist, said, "Having another person watch you and help you stay aware is actually enormously helpful. If families want to do some stuff one of the things, it's going to sound kind of weird, but watch each other wash your hands a couple of times or you can just help another person be aware that they're starting to do that nervous habit. Having an observer actually works pretty well in changing a behavior."

Dr. Prescott says to be diligent, work at it and stick with these habits.

They are great behaviors to keep us protected from illness in the future.