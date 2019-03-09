Changing Seasons opens in the Bangor Mall

A new store opened its doors at the Bangor Mall today.

It's called Changing Seasons.

The store offers a wide selection of locally crafted products as well as brand name items.

We're told employees are proud artists and can offer personalized trinkets for events such as weddings and birthdays.

The owner says their mission is to offer a little bit of everything with some memorable touches.

"Throughout the store, you'll see some things you've seen in other stores,” said owner Ellen Oczkowski. “ My goal is to also see things that you haven't seen in other stores. That is among one of the focuses that I have. There's a really big shift in economics and what's happening with malls and online stores and what not but I really feel that when it comes right down to is the personal face to face experience that makes a big difference."

Check out changing seasons gift shop on facebook for more information.