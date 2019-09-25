Changes to tiny home policy may be on the horizon

Perhaps you've noticed fewer tiny homes on roads in Maine this summer.

In June, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles stopped registering, assigning vehicle identification numbers to, and titling tiny homes.

It's because tiny homes don't fall under the definition of either a trailer or a manufactured home.

They plan this Fall to discuss the best policy but, for now, you have to get a one-time permit to move a tiny home.

"We would be considering it kind of like if you would move anything else that's oversized," said the Secretary of State's Communications Director Kristen Schulze Muszynski. "We would go ahead get a permit and move it. That permit would be good for that one move so if you wanted to move it again, you would have to apply for another permit to make an additional move."

They hope to come to a conclusion in time for it to be addressed next legislative session.