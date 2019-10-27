Changes made to security policy at Cross Insurance Center

If you're heading to a University of Maine basketball game or concert at the Cross Insurance Center, be prepared for some changes.

Staff say all guests are now subject to search prior to entering the building.

They also will be using metal detectors to conduct bag inspections to identify any prohibited items to ensure safety.

The Cross Insurance Center also has a bag policy for all events.

Small clutch purses are allowed but larger purses are not.

Staff say they changes are needed to make sure all guests feel safe and to make sure the building is secure at all times.

"We appreciate people's cooperation. We know there it's a bit of a learning curve and we're going to do our best to work with folks to help our staff get trained as fast as possible so, we can get our guests in and they don't go through too much of a hassle going thru security,”

explained Anthony Vail, General Manager of Cross Insurance Center.

You can find more about this policy by going to: https://www.crossinsurancecenter.com/security-policy/.

