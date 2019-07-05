Changes made to Rockland and Belfast DASH Bus schedules

Rockland and Belfast DASH Bus schedules are changing.

Beginning Monday, the Rockland DASH will operate Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. making eight loops per day.

The Belfast DASH will operate Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:20 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. making eight loops per day.

Transportation officials say the change will allow stops at more places with a more efficient and safe route.

You can find the new schedules and more information by visiting midcoastpublictransporation.org.