Changes coming to trash pickup system in Bangor

Changes are coming to the trash pickup system for Bangor residents.

Bangor Public Works Director, Eric Willett, says starting in September you should put all your garbage and recyclables in one trash bin.

He says you can't throw out any tires, construction debris or yard waste including trees in your garbage that's picked up curbside.

Trash will now go to the Coastal Resources Facility also known as Fiberight in Hampden. There, garbage will be sorted and they'll look for items they can recycle

Willett said, "Financially made sense and the city was only recycling about 10% of everything that they were for trash anyway so, this facility will actually increase to 50 percent and it will actually be better for the environment."

This all starts on September 2nd. For more information head to https://www.bangormaine.gov/trash