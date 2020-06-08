Changes coming to nearly 40-year-old Bangor footbridge

Changes are coming soon to a nearly 40-year-old Bangor footbridge.

The Willard Orr Bridge is over the Kenduskeag and is now closed for construction.

Bangor City Councilors unanimously awarded a contract Monday night to Devoe Construction to replace the bridge.

It was built around 1980.

Bangor's City Engineer says the bridge, as it stands now, is about 20 feet wide.

The new one would be narrower, about 12 feet wide.

The estimated price tag is about $1,275,000

We're told the company could have the project done by this season.