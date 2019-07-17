Changes coming to busy Holden road

Changes are coming to a local section of road where a lot of crashes have happened.

The Maine Department of Transportation will be adding a center lane to Route 1A in Holden.

The goal is to cut down on the amount of crashes and help traffic flow more smoothly.

"This stretch of 1A in Holden has been seeing a lot of crashes because it's just two lanes, and if somebody is making a left turn -- there's a lot of businesses there -- the car behind them often times will not see them stop or not be paying attention, and we'll see some crashes," said Paul Merrill, Public Information Officer for Maine DOT.

Construction is set to start Sunday and is expected to take about two months.

All of it will take place in the overnight hours.

The DOT will also start construction soon to make safety improvements to Route 46 in Bucksport.