Changes coming to Maine's hands free law

Changes could be coming to the Maine's new hands free driving law, including lowering the fines for those who break it.

​The Transportation Committee met Tuesday to make amendments to the law.

State Senator Bill Diamond sponsored a bill to change the wording to allow two way radios for ham radio operators.

They also wanted to correct the phrasing of the minimum penalty for using a device while driving.

Initially, first time offenders were paying upwards of $230.

Senator Diamond says that was based on some miscommunication.

“I said 50 dollars for the first offense, in that first offense we said no less than. And what the judiciary does normally is take that no less than $50 and put something in higher, whatever they think is appropriate. And that wasn’t our intent, it just didn’t say what we wanted to do. So we’ll correct that and make sure to say $50 is the limit for the first offense," said Senator Bill Diamond.