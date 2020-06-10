Changes coming to Bangor trash pick-up

The City of Bangor has two new automated side-loading trash trucks.

The $400,000 trucks use a hydraulic arm to pick up and empty trash bins.

Bangor residents will be receiving a new 96-gallon bin as part of the upgrade.

All trash and recycling, bagged or not, must be inside the bin to be collected.

You can dispose of your old bin by clearly marking it as trash in the next two weeks.

Bangor's Public Works Director says the system saves time and money, but more importantly, it's safer.

"It's going to require one operator for the truck. He can go around and pick up the can. There's less chance of somebody behind the truck getting injured, less chance of people running across the street to collect the trash."

The trucks will begin operation June 29th and residents can expect their new bins between the 15th and 22nd.

For answers to frequently asked questions, you can go to the city's website at https://bangormaine.gov/