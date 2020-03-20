Changes coming to Augusta Fire Department amid Coronavirus concerns

Some changes are coming to the Augusta Fire Department due to the Coronavirus.

Firefighters and EMS personnel will be screened each day before they come to work.

It involves checking their temperatures and asking health questions.

They have also spread out their first responders by staffing four stations instead of three.

And they have separated Fire and EMS within each building.

"Now they're facing something that no one has faced before. They're all in, they're heading out the door on every call to help the public. But we are concerned about exposures, you know we're worried about that. And we're taking the steps necessary to protect ourselves," said Augusta Fire Chief, Roger Audette.

Firefighters will also be wearing masks on a regular basis when responding to calls.

it's another way to protect them.

They want to let the public know if you see them out, don't assume they're dealing with anyone with the Coronavirus.