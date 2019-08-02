Changes are coming to Greenville's waterfront

Greenville is revitalizing its downtown around the access to Moosehead Lake by adding a park and additional docks.

"The community came up with the plan and did the whole branding study, the whole regional master plan. And part of that talked about having more public spaces, more public access to the waterfront. It is important to have public access. There's a lot of people who have places on the lake, but they can't get into Greenville because there's limited public dockage," said Steve Levesque, President of the Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation.

The hope is the additional docks will benefit local businesses.

"So this property will provide access to the lake and access from the lake. If you come down from Rockwood, you'd be able to come in, find a place to pull in, and then walk around downtown. Spend money, visit the businesses, enjoy Greenville," said the Property Owner EJ Richardson.

The developers have begun a fundraising effort to purchase the land. The goal is $250,000, so far they have made $60,000.

If you're looking to donate, you can so by emailing Westcove@myfairpoint.net.