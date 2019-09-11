Champion the Cure Challenge Paddle being held on Saturday

The second annual Champion the Cure Challenge Paddle is being held on Saturday, September 14h, on the Brewer Waterfront.

Folks with kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes are encouraged to paddle the Penobscot River to support Champion the Cure.

Participants can choose a one or seven mile course.

All proceeds go toward patient care and cancer research at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The launch will be at 11 a.m. on the Brewer Waterfront.

"We live a very blessed life. We are lucky just to be where we are, and people aren't as fortunate as us. So, just to give back, help out, and just to be able to support and be a positive influence and have a great time doing it."

Folks are able to register the day of the paddle starting at 10 or visit c-t-c challenge dot org.