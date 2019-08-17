Champion the Cure Challenge raises money for cancer research

Hundreds of people walked and biked the streets of Brewer Saturday morning to raise funds for cancer research at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

"My Dad's been battling cancer for what 15, 15 years now. He's been in remission a couple of times, but he's actually got an appointment back here," said Sara Ginn of Frankfort.

"Brandon started receiving treatments here in 2013. And as he was receiving treatments we learned about this event. And it was his wish to give back to the center so that other patients and families could receive access to the treatments he was able to receive," said Brandon's wife Kassie Saucier.

"My mom, Carol Lawser, passed away six years ago in June. Pancreatic Cancer, and so we're gonna take a walk and help for that and fight for her. It is going to help for the future of fighting cancer and hopefully we can find this cure," said Skip Lawser of Lamoine.

The funds raised today will go to the hospital to help research cures.

So far they have raised over $600,000 dollars, and more than $4 million in the past decade.

"There's a great deal of hope. Most people don't die of cancer anymore. Unfortunately we remember our friends and our loved ones that have but the hope is, you're living with cancer. That's what the goal is and will continue to be," said Allen L'Italien, the Executive Director of Northern Light Cancer Care.

If you'd like to make a donation towards research at the hospital, you can do so at Northern Light Health.org.