Champion the Cure Challenge organizers want you to join in the fight against cancer

Want to join in the fight against cancer?

Champion the Cure Challenge organizers are giving you the chance.

You can become a team captain or sign up for Champion the Cure events. People in Bangor were learning all about how to start a team for the challenge Thursday night.

There are three events this summer. You can find more information about them at https://ctcchallenge.org/

The Champion the Cure Challenge raises money for cancer research and care.

All funds stay local- a bulk going to Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community and give hope for cancer survivors, cancer patients, and their families," Jill Smith, Cancer survivor said.

Champion the Cure Challenge's first event this year is a walk run and cycle ride in August.

Since 2010, the challenge has raised more than $5 million.