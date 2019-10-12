Champion the Cure Challenge holds horse ride to benefit cancer research

Champion the Cure held their third fundraising event of 2019.

A Trail Ride in Corinna brought horse riders from around Central Maine to donate to the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer.

This year Champion the Cure is honoring Rita Brooks, an active member of the riding community who lost her 20 year battle with cancer in July.

This event follows the Champion the Cure walk, bike and run event in August. As well as the paddle sports event in September.

"Its an amazing organization and now we have all different kinds of activities that people can sign up for and join. And it raises a tremendous amount of money for research and again it stays local," says Marcia Lizotte, an organizer.

Even on a rainy and dreary day like today, Champion the Cure is still expecting more than 100 riders.

"Besides the fact that it's fun we're helping with cancer research and studies and it's a fun way to do it," says Annabelle Johnston of Hampden.

For more information on how to donate you can visit ctcchallenge.org.