Champion the Cure Challenge goes virtual

Champion the Cure Challenge is going virtual this year.

The event hosted by Northern Light EMMC draws thousands each year to help raise money for local cancer patient care and research.

Organizers are inviting community members to make their own challenge by going for a special walk, run, bike ride, paddle or other favorite activities.

Participants are encouraged to get creative about how they take the virtual challenge and share their experiences using the hashtag You Make The Challenge.

Pictures and videos of participants will be shared at a virtual celebration on August 15th.

In consideration of how COVID-19 has affected people, participants can choose to pay the registration fee or register at no cost.

For more information and to register visit ctcchallenge.org.