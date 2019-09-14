2nd annual Champion the Cure Paddle Sports Challenge

The second annual Champion the Cure Paddle Sports Challenge was held earlier today on the Penobscot River.

The event was aimed at raising money for cancer research at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Some here today have been affected by cancer and are trying to help reach today's fundraising goal, of $20,000 dollars.

"These events are so critical and important to bring services to patients and their families locally. I live right here in the Bangor area and I was able to do all my treatment here in Brewer at the Lafayette family cancer institute, and these events bring in money to help continue to find research and treatment options for patients here in Brewer," said Jill Smith, a Lung Cancer survivor.

"Whatever you like to paddle, we had a standup paddle border last year. So whatever you can enjoy on the water, the beautiful Penobscot River, Brewer, Bangor waterfront, it's a nice day. More and more were seeing people win that battle and the more we can help with these kinds of events then the more winners we'll have," said organizer for the event, Clayton Cole.

To learn more about the Champion the Cure fundraisers, you can visit ctcchallenge.org.