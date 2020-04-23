Chambers of Commerce nationwide feeling impact from COVID-19

​Chambers of Commerce nationwide have felt the impact of COVID-19 and how it has affected their member businesses.

The Bangor Area Chamber of Commerce has shifted its focus to providing opportunities for businesses to network and support each other.

While all of their April and May events have been cancelled, they have taken many programs to the virtual world.

Holding programs online allows businesses to continue to support each other.

The chamber has about 800 members representing 20-thousand employees in the Bangor region.

Deb Neuman with Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce says, “How to we help employees? How to we help our small businesses pivot and adapt to these chaining circumstances, and now, of course, we are talking about how do we help our businesses as we start entering recovery.”

To learn more, you can visit Bangorregion.com.