Challenger Learning Center unveils upgraded educational equipment

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor was the lucky winner of this year's 2019 Lowe's Community Project.

Employees from both the Bangor and Brewer stores volunteered their time the past three days.

Upgrades have been made to the rocket room, space lab simulator and mission control room with new lighting, paint, lab equipment and more.

All the supplies were donated by both Lowe's locations and paint was donated by Sherwin-Williams.

"We have a new mission, expedition Mars. It's really talking about, okay if you worked for NASA and you go to Mars, how would we do that mission? How would we look for life, or presence of life, or evidence of life? And what would you need to do? They can try all these different things, they can try biology, geology, navigation, we need to program that rover, they can even build parts of that rover to go explore the surface" said Kristen Hibbard, the center's director.

There will be an open house held tonight from 5:30 to 7.

There will be tours to show the upgrades, refreshments and more!

